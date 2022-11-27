Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston missed the second half of an 85-38 win over Hampton with her right foot in a walking boot. Boston took a hard fall right before halftime and a short time later headed to the locker room before the second quarter ended. Reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points each to lead South Carolina. Forward Kamilla Cardoso had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Camryn Hill led Hampton with 16 points.

