AP source: Wisconsin negotiating with Cincinnati’s Fickell

A person with knowledge of the situation says Wisconsin is negotiating a deal with Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell to try to make him the Badgers’ next head coach. The person told The Associated Press on Sunday that the deal wasn’t done but Fickell has emerged as the leading candidate and that discussions between the school and Bearcats’ head coach were in progress. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the school wasn’t making public details of its search. ESPN first reported Wisconsin’s negotiations with Fickell.

