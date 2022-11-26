MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Led by Jayden Nunn’s 24 points, the VCU Rams defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 64-61 on Saturday night. The Rams are now 4-2 with the win and the Owls fell to 4-3.

