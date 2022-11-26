Three guards lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 victory over UTRGV

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sir’Jabari Rice scored 19 points, Marcus Carr had 18 and Tyrese Hunter 17 to lead No. 4 Texas to a 91-54 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday. The three guards combined to hit 20 of 36 field goal attempts, including nine 3-pointers. Texas (5-0) received a boost from Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 senior who had 10 rebounds, a career-tying five blocks, four assists, three steals and six points. Texas induced 22 UTRGV turnovers, turning them into 28 points. Justin Johnson led Texas-Rio Grande Valley (4-3) with 18 points. Will Johnston scored 10.

