Justin Thomas it a 3-pointer as time ran out to give Milwaukee an 87-85 win over UC Davis on Saturday. Kentrell Pullian led Milwaukee with 18 points. Ty Johnson led the way for the Aggies (4-2) with 32 points, six rebounds and eight steals. The Panthers improved to 3-3 with the victory and the Aggies fell to 4-2.

By The Associated Press

