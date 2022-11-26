Skip to Content
Speed star Kilde wins rescheduled 1st downhill of season

LAKE LOUISE, Alberta (AP) — Speed specialist Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has won the rescheduled first downhill of the season. The Norwegian skier edged out Daniel Hemetsberger of Austria by 0.06 seconds in Lake Louise, Alberta. Defending overall World Cup champion Marco Odermatt was 0.10 behind Kilde. It was the first downhill of the season after two events in Zermatt-Cervinia were called off last month. Heavy snowfall shortly before the start had forced the downhill in Lake Louise to be moved from Friday.

