NEW YORK — Led by Joel Soriano’s 21 points, the Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm defeated the Niagara Purple Eagles 78-70 on Saturday. The Red Storm are now 7-0 on the season, while the Purple Eagles fell to 3-3.

