Richmond routs Davidson 41-0 in FCS first round playoff

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Reece Udinski threw two touchdown passes, Milan Howard ran for two more and Richmond beat Davidson 41-0 in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs. Richmond (9-3), ranked 14th in the FCS coaches poll, will face second-ranked Sacramento State in the second round. Udinski was 28-of-31 passing for 246 yards. He threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jakob Herres early in the second quarter, and his 30-yarder to Jerry Garcia Jr. about seven minutes later stretched the Spiders’ lead to 24-0. Howard carried the ball 12 times for 73 yards.

