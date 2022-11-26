Reed’s 4TDs send W. Kentucky past Florida Atlantic in OT

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Austin Reed threw three touchdowns and ran for another and Western Kentucky denied Florida Atlantic bowl eligibility beating the Owls 32-31 in overtime. Trailing 31-24 after the Owls scored on their first overtime possession, Western Kentucky countered when Reed ran it in from the 1. The Hilltoppers followed by opting for the two-point conversion and secured the win when Reed rolled right and threw to an open Joshua Simon. Reed threw for 410 yards and Davion Ervin-Poindexter ran for 108 yards on 17 carries. N’Kosi Perry threw for 284 yards and a pair of scores for Florida Atlantic.

