Pitt rolls past Miami 42-16, Hurricanes finish at 5-7

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Kedon Slovis threw three touchdown passes, all to Jared Wayne, and Israel Abanikanda rushed for two touchdowns as Pittsburgh rolled past Miami 42-16 on Saturday night and eliminated the Hurricanes from bowl contention. Miami (5-7, 3-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) matched its worst season in the last 45 years. Abanikanda now has 20 touchdown rushes this season and finished with 111 yards on the ground, his sixth consecutive 100-yard game for the Panthers (8-4, 5-3). Jake Garcia threw two touchdown passes for Miami.

