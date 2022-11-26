No. 9 Tennessee routs Vanderbilt 56-0 in rain for 10th win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on five carries, with Jabari Small running for two more scores as ninth-ranked Tennessee never trailed in routing in-state rival Vanderbilt 56-0 on a rainy Saturday night. The Volunteers rebounded from losing two of their last three games to clinch their first 10-win regular season since 2003, and first overall since 2007. The losses had dropped the Vols from first in the inaugural College Football Playoff ranking to 10th. Tennessee won its fourth straight in this series. Vanderbilt had its two-game SEC winning streak snapped. Second-year coach Clark Lea more than doubled his win total, just missing bowl eligibility.

