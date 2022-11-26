Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa’s World Cup magic didn’t work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico’s goalkeeper is known for big saves in soccer’s biggest tournament and had stopped Robert Lewandowski’s penalty attempt in El Tri’s World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi’s second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute. Enzo Hernandez added a second goal in the waning minutes to give Argentina a 2-0 victory. Ochoa and Messi grasped hands, and the goalkeeper known by his nickname Memo affectionately patted a gloved hand on his opponent’s head.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.