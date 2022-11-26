Skip to Content
Messi steals the magic that Ochoa, Mexico had in 1st game

By ANNE M. PETERSON
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Guillermo Ochoa’s World Cup magic didn’t work against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mexico’s goalkeeper is known for big saves in soccer’s biggest tournament and had stopped Robert Lewandowski’s penalty attempt in El Tri’s World Cup opener. But he was helpless against Messi’s second-half blast from distance in the 64th minute. Enzo Hernandez added a second goal in the waning minutes to give Argentina a 2-0 victory. Ochoa and Messi grasped hands, and the goalkeeper known by his nickname Memo affectionately patted a gloved hand on his opponent’s head.

