McCray leads Southern past Grambling 34-17 in Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Besean McCray scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 22-yard run and Southern pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Grambling 34-17 in the Bayou Classic at the Superdome. It was a back-and-forth affair until McCray capped a 12-play, 60-yard drive for Southern (7-4, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) with his scoring run. The Jaguars took the first two-score lead of the game when Kriston Davis picked off a Julian Calvez pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown and a 28-17 advantage. Calvez, a freshman, staked Grambling to a 7-0 lead with 43 seconds left in the first quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass to Lyndon Rash. Kendric Rhymes’ 5-yard touchdown run with 25 seconds gave Southern a 14-10 lead at the half.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.