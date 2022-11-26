Louisiana-Lafayette bowl eligible after win over Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Chandler Fields threw two touchdown passes and Louisiana-Lafayette became bowl eligible with a 41-13 victory over Texas State in a regular-season finale. Fields gave Louisiana-Lafayette (6-6, 4-4 Sun Belt) the lead for good in the first quarter when he threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Chris Smith for a 7-3 lead with 5:35 left in the first quarter. Seth Keller’s second field goal pulled Texas State (4-8, 2-6) within 7-6 at the 10-minute mark of the second quarter. Kenneth Almendares sandwiched two field goals around freshman Dre’lyn Washington’s 8-yard touchdown run in the final 5:38 to send the Ragin’ Cajuns into the locker room up 20-6.

