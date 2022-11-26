Levis, Ruffolo carry Kentucky past rival Louisville 26-13

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Will Levis passed for two touchdowns, including a 3-yarder to Barion Brown in the third quarter, Matt Ruffolo kicked a career-best four field goals and Kentucky topped archrival Louisville 26-13 on Saturday for its fourth consecutive Governor’s Cup victory. The Wildcats limped in with five losses in seven games but regrouped to overwhelm the Cardinals in all phases. Kentucky’s defense harassed Cardinal quarterbacks Brock Domann and Malik Cunningham and forced a turnover from each leading to 10 points. Levis was 11 of 19 passing for 188 yards, while Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed 24 times for 120 yards for Kentucky. Jawhar Jordan rushed 22 times for 145 yards for Louisville.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.