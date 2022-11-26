Kiffin staying at Ole Miss with ‘a lot of work left to do’

Mississippi football coach Lane Kiffin says he has informed school officials he will be staying put. That ends speculation that he was the leading candidate to fill the head coaching vacancy at Auburn. Kiffin told The Associated Press in a voice message “we have a lot of work left to do.” He added he has not signed a contract extension with Ole Miss. The 47-year-old Kiffin is 23-12 in three seasons as Rebels coach. A person familiar with Auburn’s search told the AP that the school is interested in Liberty coach Hugh Freeze. The person spoke of anonymity because Auburn wasn’t making details of its search public.

