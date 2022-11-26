Kent State rallies to beat Buffalo 30-27 in OT

BUFFALO (AP) — Tommy Ulatowski threw a 7-yard touchdown to Devontez Walker and the play served as the game-winner as Kent State beat Buffalo 30-27 in overtime denying the Bulls bowl eligibility. Kent State scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter on consecutive drives to knot the score at 24-24 to force the extra session. Marquez Cooper finished with 140 yards rushing on 30 carries with two touchdowns for Kent State. Buffalo’s Matt Meyers scored three touchdowns and ran for 109 yards on 21 carries.

