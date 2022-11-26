NICEVILLE, Fla. — Led by Luke Jungers’ 17 points, the Omaha Mavericks defeated the Southern Jaguars 88-78 on Saturday night. The Mavericks are now 3-4 on the season, while the Jaguars dropped to 2-4.

