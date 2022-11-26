Hildreth triple-double leads Wake Forest in rout of Hampton

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Cameron Hildreth had a triple-double, Damari Monsanto scored 20 points, and Wake Forest beat up on Hampton from the start in a 97-70 victory. Hildreth had 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Andrew Carr and Tyree Appleby scored 17 points each for the Demon Deacons. Monsanto finished 6-of-8 from 3-point distance. Wake Forest led 24-3 through the first seven minutes of the game and led 53-24 at halftime. Monsanto, who made 4 of 7 3-pointers in the first half, hit a couple more and Wake Forest extended its lead to 37 points eight minutes into the second half. The closest Hampton would get was 26 points with 3:38 remaining.

