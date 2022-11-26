Henderson leads Delaware over Saint Francis (Pa.)

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Nolan Henderson threw for four touchdowns, three to Chandler Harvin, and Delaware beat Saint Francis (Pa.) 56-17 in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Blue Hens will play at top-seeded South Dakota State next Saturday. Henderson was 16-of-23 passing for 266, throwing TD passes of 30, 7 and 58 yards to Harvin, a Sam Houston transfer, who had a season-high 128 yards on four catches. Henderson, who took a seat early in the fourth quarter, also had a rushing TD. Kyron Cumby rushed for 111 yards on 10 carries. Justin Sliwoski threw a pair of TD passes for the Red Flash.

