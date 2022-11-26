Cal Baptist defeats Central Michigan 77-61

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Goodrick scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Central Michigan 77-61 on Saturday night.

Goodrick had 11 rebounds for the Lancers (4-3). Tre Armstrong scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance). Riley Battin was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Chippewas (2-4) were led by Brian Taylor, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela added 16 points and six assists for Central Michigan. In addition, Miroslave Stafl had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.