Published 8:07 PM

Cal Baptist defeats Central Michigan 77-61

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Goodrick scored 14 points as Cal Baptist beat Central Michigan 77-61 on Saturday night.

Goodrick had 11 rebounds for the Lancers (4-3). Tre Armstrong scored 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from distance). Riley Battin was 4 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

The Chippewas (2-4) were led by Brian Taylor, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. Jesse Zarzuela added 16 points and six assists for Central Michigan. In addition, Miroslave Stafl had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

