Bucket List: Purdue earns title game bid with win at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw two touchdown passes and Devin Mockobee rushed for another to help Purdue clinch its first Big Ten West Division title with a 30-16 victory at Indiana. The Boilermakers will face No. 3 Michigan next weekend as they try to win their first confernce title since 2000. Purdue won the Old Oaken Bucket for the fourth time in five games and has back-to-back eight-win seasons for the first time since 1997-98. Indiana lost eight of its final nine and starting quarterback Dexter Williams II with what appeared to be a serious right leg, non-contact injury late in the first quarter.

