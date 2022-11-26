Bryant survives scrum, late Syracuse rally for 73-72 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock scored 15 points, including a go-ahead runner in the lane with 0.8 seconds left, and Bryant beat Syracuse 73-72 in a game that got testy midway through the first half. The Bulldogs are off to their best start in their Division I history. Syracuse’s Joe Girard sank a pair of foul shots with eight seconds to go for a 72-71 advantage before Gross-Bullock took the inbound, drove the length of the floor, put up a floater in the middle of the lane that bounced off the rim and in. The Orange did not get off a shot at the end.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.