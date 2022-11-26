Bradley rallies South Alabama past Old Dominion 27-20

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and South Alabama held Old Dominion scoreless in the second half to rally for its fifth-straight win, 27-20 win. The Jaguars trailed the Monarchs 20-13 at halftime as Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes for Old Dominion. First the Jags went 83 yards in 12 plays with Jalen Wayne hauling in a 30-yard scoring pass. Later Bradley found DJ Thomas-Jones for a two-yard score to end a 15-play, 69 yard drive. After scoring on four of five possessions in the first half, Old Dominion only got the ball four times in the second, punting on the first three and giving up the ball on downs at the South Alabama 41 with 1:46 to play on the last.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.