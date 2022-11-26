Biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years sees Messi play
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0. It was the largest attendance at a World Cup match in 28 years. FIFA says the Lusail Stadium held the most people at the World Cup since the 1994 final. There were 91,194 people at the Rose Bowl in California to see Brazil beat Italy in that penalty shootout. The record World Cup attendance is 173,850 at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. Uruguay beat host Brazil 2-1 in the 1950 tournament’s final game.