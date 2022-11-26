Anderson’s 2 long TD runs help W. Virginia top Oklahoma St.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Jaylen Anderson ran for 155 yards and two touchdowns, and West Virginia defeated Oklahoma State 24-19. Anderson had rushed for 120 yards all season before the game. He paced a West Virginia ground attack that pounded out 250 yards rushing on a cold, rainy day that kept most fans at home. West Virginia snapped a seven-game losing skid in the series. Oklahoma State’s home win streak ended at 14 games. Oklahoma State freshman Ollie Gordon ran for 136 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma State took over trailing 24-19 with 1:29 remaining, but Garret Rangel threw four straight incomplete passes.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.