South Carolina ends losing streak with win over SC Upstate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Freshman GG Jackson scored 22 points, Hayden Brown added 15 points, and South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 68-53 victory over South Carolina Upstate. Jackson, averaging 16.5 ppg coming in, bettered his previous high of 20 set in a 32-point loss to Colorado State last week. Jacobi Wright scored 10 points for South Carolina and Brown had a team-high nine rebounds. There were 11 lead changes in the first half and Upstate led 31-28 at the break. The Gamecocks took the lead for good with a 10-2 run to open the second half. South Carolina’s largest margin was 17 points with about 1 1/2 minutes to go.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.