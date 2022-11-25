Siegrist has 29, No. 23 Villanova women beat Belmont 83-80

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored 29 points and No. 23 Villanova pulled out an 83-80 win over Belmont in the Gulf Coast Showcaseafter blowing a 21-point lead in the second half. The Wildcats were ahead 66-45 on a Lucy Olsen jumper at the 4:07 mark of the third quarter. That’s when the Bruins reeled off 10-straight to end the quarter. The run reached 18 as Madison Bartley had a three-point play and Sydni Harvey had a layup and a 3-pointer. Belmont trailed when Teresa Miller was fouled on an offensive rebound but Miller missed the first free throw and was forced to miss the second on purpose with three seconds to go. Harvey had six 3s and 24 points, 13 in the fourth quarter, for Belmont.

