Reese, Hart help No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Julian Reese scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half, Hakim Hart added 22 points and No. 23 Maryland beat Coppin State 95-79 on Friday. Jahmir Young had 21 points for the Terrapins (6-0) in their first game as a ranked team this season. Coppin State’s Juan Dixon coached for the first time against the program he led to a national title as a player in 2002 and was warmly applauded when he was introduced before the game. Dixon is Maryland’s career scoring leader with 2,269 points and is in his sixth season with the Eagles. Sam Sessoms scored 28 points for the Eagles (3-5). They have lost three in a row.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.