Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley against Jacksonville

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Jacksonville with an ankle injury. Stanley was not able to practice this week after he was injured in last weekend’s victory over Carolina. The Ravens also ruled cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis out for the game. Running back Gus Edwards is questionable after he was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Coach John Harbaugh says he’s optimistic that Edwards will be able to play for the first time this month. Baltimore is trying for its fifth straight victory.

