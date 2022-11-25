Powell leads Eastern Michigan over Central Michigan 38-19

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Taylor Powell threw three touchdown passes — two of them in a pivotal third quarter — and ran for a score as Eastern Michigan rolled to a 38-19 victory over Central Michigan. Eastern Michigan (8-4, 5-3 Mid-American Conference) posted eight wins for the first time since 1987. Chris Creighton became the first coach to post four seven-win seasons in EMU history. Creighton’s Eagles have qualified for a bowl game in four straight seasons and five of the last six. EMU played in one bowl game before his arrival. EMU, which closed out the regular season with three straight wins, will share the MAC West Division title with Toledo after Western Michigan upset the Rockets 20-14 on Friday. Toledo handed the Eagles their last loss in late October, 27-24.

