No. 25 Iowa beats Clemson 74-71 in Emerald Coast semifinal

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Junor Patrick McCaffery scored 21 points and No. 25 Iowa held off Clemson 74-71 on Friday night to reach the Emerald Coast Classic championship game. Iowa (5-0) will face the TCU in the title game Saturday. Clemson (4-2) will play the California. Tony Perkins scored eight of his 11 points during the final two minutes, making a layup and six of six free throws to help squelch the Tigers’ threat. Chase Hunter led Clemson with 21 points.

