Neymar upbeat on social media after injury at World Cup
By TALES AZZONI
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar sounded upbeat on social media despite injuring his right ankle in the team’s World Cup opener. He celebrated victory over Serbia and was looking forward to the remaining matches in Qatar in posts early Friday morning. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s 2-0 win in Lusail on Thursday. He was in tears while sitting on the bench and after the match limped off the field on his way to the locker room. The team had not issued an update on Neymar’s condition by early Friday afternoon.