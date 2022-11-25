SAVANNAH, Ga. — Led by Kamar Robertson’s 17 points, the Mercer Bears defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 72-66. The Bears moved to 3-3 with the victory and the Colonials fell to 2-3.

