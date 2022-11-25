Maradona’s World Cup absence ‘strange’ for Messi, Argentina

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina is without Diego Maradona on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since the 1978 World Cup. The team could use him more than ever as the South American team is off to a rocky start at the tournament. Friday marked the second anniversary of Maradona’s death, and both Argentina and FIFA commemorated the day in Qatar. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said the date of Maradona’s death was “a very sad day for everyone.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.