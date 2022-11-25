Hauser helps No. 12 Michigan State hold off Oregon 74-70

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joey Hauser had 18 points and 10 rebounds to help No. 12 Michigan State hold off a strong challenge from Oregon to win 74-70 in the consolation round of the Phil Knight Invitational tournament Friday night. Tyson Walker added 18 points and eight assists for the Spartans (4-2), while Pierre Brooks II had 15 points. Will Richardson led the Ducks (2-4) with 28 points, five rebounds and eight assists. Kel’el Ware added 17 points and Rivaldo Soares had 10.

