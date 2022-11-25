Green has 30 points, Rockets rally to beat Hawks 128-122

HOUSTON (AP) — Jalen Green scored 30 points, Kenyon Martin Jr. and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. added 21 each and the Houston Rockets overcame a 15-point second half deficit to beat the Atlanta Hawks 128-122 on Friday night. The Rockets (4-14) got a rare win in this tough season despite huge nights from both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young had a season-high 44 and Murray set a career-high with 39 in a game where big man Clint Capela didn’t play.

