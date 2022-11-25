Green accounts for five TDs in 42-23 Boise State victory

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Taylen Green threw four touchdown passes and rushed for another, Boise State’s defense intercepted two passes in the fourth quarter, and the Broncos staved off a late rally to defeat Utah State 42-23. Boise State, which finished undefeated in conference play for the third time in four years, will host Fresno State in the Mountain West Conference championship game on Dec. 3. Despite the lopsided final score, the Aggies had a chance to steal the game, driving to the Boise State 11 with less than two minutes to go before the wheels came off with a pair of interceptions, one which led to a 91-yard touchdown run by Green and the other which was returned for a touchdown.

