Falcons, Commanders meet in game with playoff implications

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders are meeting after Thanksgiving in a meaningful game with potentially significant playoff implications. That seemed unlikely after the Falcons looked to be rebuilding and the Commanders got off to a 1-4 start. But Atlanta and Washington sit just outside wild-card spots in the NFC with each having a chance to make the postseason that not long ago looked improbable. The Falcons running game buoyed by new quarterback Marcus Mariota and the Commanders steadily improving defense have made this possible. But it’s also possible only one makes the playoffs after all.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.