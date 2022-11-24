World Cup logs more than half the record of scoreless draws

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The 0-0 draw between Uruguay and South Korea was the fourth scoreless game of this year’s World Cup. That’s already more than half the tournament record through the first set of matches. The record for scoreless draws in the World Cup is seven. It was done in 1982, 2006, 2010 and 2014. The 2018 tournament in Russia had only one 0-0 draw. The Mexico-Poland, Denmark-Tunisia, Croatia-Morocco and South Korea-Uruguay matches all went scoreless so far in Qatar.

