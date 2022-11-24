Skip to Content
Vols’ response to NCAA: Pruitt, staff ‘deceived’ monitors

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

Tennessee says former football coach Jeremy Pruitt and nine others who were fired “repeatedly deceived” administrators and compliance staff. The school responded to the NCAA’s Level I charge of failing to monitor the football program with a 108-page filing. Knox News first obtained the 108-page response Thursday. Tennessee argues it’s “unrealistic” to expect a university to prevent or immediately detect intentional and concealed misconduct. Tennessee says compliance staff followed industry standards monitoring the program.

Associated Press

