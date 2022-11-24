Thuram isn’t burdened by his father’s World Cup achievements

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Marcus Thuram doesn’t feel burdened by his father’s achievements at the World Cup. The 25-year-old Thuram enjoys talking about his father’s success. He was approaching his first birthday when Lilian Thuram helped Les Bleus win the World Cup for the first time in 1998. Two years later, Lilian Thuram won the European Championship and also reached the 2006 World Cup final. He is also France’s record holder with 142 games. But when asked about comparisons with his illustrious father, Marcus Thuram says he doesn’t put himself under that kind of pressure.

