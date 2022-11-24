Taylor scores 20, Butler knocks off BYU at Battle 4 Atlantis
By The Associated Press
NASSAU, Bahamas — Jayden Taylor scored 20 points, Eric Hunter Jr. added 19 points and Butler defeated BYU 75-70 in the consolation bracket at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Butler led for over 34 minutes, but never had a double-digit advantage. BYU scored the opening 12 points of the second half, its longest run of the season, to take a 42-37 lead, but Taylor stopped the run with a 3-pointer and Manny Bates tied it on a dunk. Bates gave Butler the lead for good at the 13:18 mark. BYU pulled within 69-68 with 1:54 left but the Cougars didn’t score again until two seconds left, and Hunter sealed it with two free throws. Simas Lukosius and Bates each scored 14 for the Bulldogs.