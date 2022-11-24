Platek, McCollum help Siena shock Florida State 80-63

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Andrew Platek scored a career-high 20 points, Javian McCollum added 18 with a career-high eight assists and Siena blitzed Florida State 80-63 to open the ESPN Events Invitational. The Saints jumped on the Seminoles early, weathered a couple of small runs and led by as many as 20 late in the game. The Saints broke a 5-5 tie with an 11-0 run. Florida State got it back to 22-20 with an 11-2 run but again the Saints surged ahead with nine points and then closed the half with a 10-0 run to lead 43-26. FSU got it to nine once early in the second half. Matthew Cleveland led FSU with 14 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.