No. 25 Kansas State women use big 3rd quarter to top Clemson

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Gabby Gregory made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points and No. 25 Kansas State used a 30-4 third quarter to cruise past Clemson 76-38 in the Paradise Jam. Kansas State led by just three points, 32-29, at halftime before taking over in the game-changing third. The Wildcats closed it out with a 14-5 fourth. Jaelyn Glenn scored 16 points and Brylee Glenn added 12 points for Kansas State, which plays Northern Arizona on Friday. Ruby Whitehorn had a team-high eight points for Clemson, which faces Arkansas on Friday. The Tigers were 12-of-46 shooting (26%). The last meeting between the schools came on Nov. 25, 1990, in Manhattan, Kan., a 68-61 Clemson win.

