Miles scores 19, No. 7 Notre Dame women roll past American

BIMINI, Bahamas (AP) — Olivia Miles scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 7 Notre Dame cruised to a 90-65 win over American at the Goombay Splash. Sonia Citron added 17 points and Dara Mabrey had 15 for the Irish, who play Arizona State in their second game. Emily Johns scored 15 points for the Eagles. Notre Dame scored eight points over the last 93 seconds of the first quarter for a 26-11 lead and cruised from there. The lead reached 28 in the second quarter before the Irish took a 52-29 lead at halftime. Notre Dame scored 23 fast-break points and 17 second-chance points to go with a plus-22 rebound difference, leading to 42 points in the paint to go with 28-of-41 shooting from the foul line.

