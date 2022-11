MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Lorenzo Sonego has given Italy a 1-0 lead over the United States in the Davis Cup quarterfinals after beating Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 7-6. No. 45-ranked Sonego struck 17 aces and never ceded his serve on the indoor hard-court in Málaga. Taylor Fritz is scheduled to face Lorenzo Musetti in the other singles. The quarterfinal is best of three. Croatia and Australia have already advanced to the semifinals.

