Cowboys TEs play live Whac-A-Mole to celebrate vs. Giants

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys tight ends played their own live version of Whac-A-Mole. The unique celebration followed a touchdown in the Cowboys’ 28-20 win over the New York Giants. After rookie Peyton Hendershot scored on a 2-yard sweep, he immediately motioned to the other three tight ends on the field for the play toward one of the oversized Salvation Army red kettles in the back of the end zone. Those three all hopped in and started popping up and down before Hendershot used the football to whack Ferguson on top of the head. Ferguson was the one who came up with the idea.

