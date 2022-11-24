Big 1st half leads No. 6 Gonzaga past Portland State, 102-78

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six players in double figures with a season-high 23 points, and No. 6 Gonzaga used a big first half to cruise past Portland State 102-78 in the opening round of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament. The Bulldogs led by as many as 27 in the first half, led 55-31 at halftime and withstood a sloppy second half. Smith was the Southern Conference player of the year last season at Chattanooga, but had yet to have a big scoring game in his debut with the Zags. That finally happened against the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield led Portland State with 21 points and Cameron Parker added 16.

