After 36 years, Canada has to wait longer for World Cup win

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Canada will have to wait a little longer for its first World Cup win. Back in the tournament after a 36-year wait, the Canadians had a chance to take an early lead against second-ranked Belgium. Alphonso Davies’s penalty kick was stopped by Thibaut Courtois in the 11th minute. The Canadians fell to Belgium 1-0 as Michy Batshuayi scored on a quick counter in the 44th minute. Next up is a Sunday matchup with Croatia, the losing finalist in the 2018 World Cup.

